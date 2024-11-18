Support 7 selling former emergency response vehicle

Support 7, which for more than 40 years has assisted survivors and families following traumatic events in South Snohomish County, is selling its Class C Motorhome — a 1995 Ford E350 Firan.

Earlier this year, the organization asked for the community’s help in replacing the response vehicle. Thanks to an outpouring of donations, the nonprofit organization took delivery of a 2024 Navion/View Winnebago in September.

Now Support 7 is selling its decommissioned vehicle, with the following features, according to Executive Director Shannon Sessions:

– Low miles, approximately 32,000 miles.

– No bed, it has been renovated for extra seating for clients.

– Well-maintained: Will need to be updated, carpet and some other interiors replaced.

– No known major malfunctions.

“It still has life left, and we are hoping it can be of good use for another organization and continue to bless the public,” Sessions said.

She also offered heartfelt thanks to those who supported the purchase of the new Support 7 emergency response vehicle: South County Union Firefighters IAFF Local 1828, $160,000; Lynnwood Kiwanis Club, $20,000; North Sound Church in Edmonds, $15,000; the Garneau Nicon Family Foundation, $15,000; The Walker Foundation, $12,000; plus more than $35,000 from community members and thousands of dollars of in-kind donations from Printing Plus, Minzel Installations, Brooks Products and Service, and The Design Paige and Award Services.

Those interested in learning more can call 425-478-6524.