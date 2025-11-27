Support Lynnwood HS Boosters at Vendor Splendor Holiday Market Nov. 29

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
Get ready for holiday magic at the Lynnwood High School Royal Boosters Vendor Splendor Holiday Market from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 29.
Event sponsors invite you to enjoy a festive day of shopping local, discovering unique handcrafted gifts, delicious treats and one-of-a-kind treasures. Admission is free, and proceeds support the Lynnwood High Booster Club.
Lynnwood High School is located at 3001 184th St. S.W.
