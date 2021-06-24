Supporters help Lynnwood City Council President George Hurst launch mayoral campaign

Vowing to address the city’s housing needs through policy, Lynnwood City Council President George Hurst kicked off his mayoral campaign last week with friends, family and supporters.

Around 30 people joined Hurst at the Hilton Garden Inn — located at 3801 Alderwood Mall Blvd. — for his campaign launch. If elected, Hurst said he would prioritize the city’s housing needs, repair neighborhood roads, provide tax relief to citizens and improve public safety.

“Lynnwood has great potential and I believe the next four years are the tipping point for our city,” he said.

Hurst is one of three candidates running for mayor and will face fellow Councilmembers Christine Frizzell and Jim Smith in the Aug. 3 primary. Current Mayor Nicola Smith is not seeking a third term. The top two candidates will advance to the November general election. This is Hurst’s second run for mayor; he lost to Smith in 2017.

Hurst also addressed his campaign promises using pre-recorded videos. In a video about housing, Hurst toured developments under construction near Alderwood Mall, including Avalon Alderwood and Lynnwood Place, located across from Costco. Hurst pointed out that many of the housing developments across the city do not include affordable housing. If elected, Hurst said he would implement a housing policy “to guide development and help provide creative solutions for building affordable housing for the ‘missing middle.’”

“We have no affordable housing for our city,” he said. “It’s a sad story and this is what I want to change when I’m mayor.”

At a recent Lynnwood City Council meeting, city staff presented data from the U.S. Census Bureau that provides details about race and income levels of residents in Lynnwood. According to the data, many people of color in the city cannot afford homeownership, which Hurst spoke to during his event.

“Whether people want to own their home or rent it, people should be able to live in other areas of the city than they are now,” he said.

If elected, Hurst said he would reduce city-imposed utility taxes and car tabs and lowerthe tax burden for Lynnwood businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, Hurst said he would work to improve the city’s roads. In another video, Hurst rode in a vehicle driving over an unnamed residential road he said was in much need of repair.

Speaking to concerns about public safety in another video, Hurst discussed the future Community Justice Center project, which includes renovating the existing Lynnwood Police Department building — located at 19321 44th Ave. W. — as well as expanding east to the adjacent vacant site.

Hurst then explained that the $60 million project will allow the city to save money spent contracting other agencies to house inmates. With the planned expansion, he said the city will be able to contract with other cities to use the Lynnwood Jail. Hurst also said he would like to develop a community police board that creates programs for the center and would like to see the city have a mental health response team.

“So many times those (911) calls escalate into something that should never happen,” he said. “If we have a mental health professional there…we are going to be a city that is a regional model.”

During the event, Hurst gave an update on Whispering Pines — an affordable housing complex scheduled for redevelopment.

In 2018, residents were told that they would have to vacate the complex by September of this year. Since then, Hurst has been advocating for the city to provide financial assistance to rehome displaced tenants, many of whom are low income, retired or disabled. According to Hurst, the rest of the council — including his campaign opponents — have not shown the same level of interest in helping the 99 tenants who are still living in the complex.

“I’m not sure what the endgame is going to look like but I don’t think it’s going to be good for those residents, and we need to take some action,” he said.

Former and current Whispering Pines residents attended the event to endorse Hurst. Former tenant Darlarae Osborn — who spoke during multiple city council meetings on behalf of herself and other tenants — said the eviction notice filled her with anxiety until she found support from Hurst.

“From that moment on going forward, George was for the people,” she said. “Therefore I’m endorsing George Hurst for mayor.”

Other speakers included Homes and Hub Community Land Trust CEO Kim Toskey, who emphasized the importance of having elected officials like Hurst who can think about both the individual and the community.

“He’s not afraid to say ‘hey, this is how we have to do it,’” she said.

For more information, visit www.Hurst4Lynnwood.com.

–By Cody Sexton