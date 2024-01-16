Supporters of school measures to host rally Jan. 25 in Edmonds

Yes for ESD Kids is hosting an Edmonds Rally for Schools from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

Organizers describe the event as “a community-focused evening in support of school funding Propositions 1 and 2.”

Speakers include ESD Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner, along with representatives of school communities of Westgate, Edmonds, Sherwood, Chase Lake, College Place and Seaview Elementaries, Madrona and Maplewood K-8s, and College Place Middle School.

All are welcome to attend this family event.

To learn more about Yes for ESD Kids, visit www.yesforesdkids.org.