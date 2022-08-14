Susan Shipley: Service set for Aug. 20 at Venture Church

Susan Shipley

Susan Shipley was born September 26th to Donald and Betty Carrington. Susan attended Ballard High School where she was class president. She went on to work at the federal Bankruptcy Court selflessly in service for 40+ years. She loved her job and the people she worked with.

Susan was a devoted wife, mother, grandma and friend. You could always find her having lunch with her friends, serving at church, spending time with her family and making friends with the grocery clerk. Her favorite role she has was grandma. She spent her days laughing and playing with her 15 month old grandson and they were two peas in a pod.

To know Susan was to love her. She passionately pursued Jesus, saw the best in people, loved with her whole heart and led a beautiful life. Please feel free to join us August 20th to honor a life well lived at Venture Church at 2pm.