Suspect arrested for vehicular homicide following crash in Lynnwood Sunday

A man in his 20s was arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide Sunday afternoon after the car he was driving struck a parked car and then another vehicle, sending the male driver to the hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

Lynnwood police are investigating the crash, which occurred in the 19700 block of 76th Avenue West at approximately 3:45 p.m. Sunday. According to LPD Commander Sean Doty, preliminary information indicates the suspect may have been traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle, before striking the vehicle driven by the victim.

“The suspect fled the scene of the collision on foot but was captured by Edmonds police officers,” Doty said. The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he died, Doty added. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

No additional information is being released on the victim pending notification of next of kin, police said.