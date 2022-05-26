Suspect arrested in connection with April 4 homicide at Daleway Park

Lynnwood police said Wednesday that they have arrested a suspect believed to be involved in the shooting death of 70-year-old Lynnwood resident Carl Bridgmon at Daleway Park on April 4

The suspect was identified as a 21-year-old Marysville resident. He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on multiple charges, including murder, police said.

Bridgmon was in his vehicle enjoying the park — a practice his family said the retiree did often — when he was shot and killed. Police described Bridgmon as an innocent bystander caught in the middle of an altercation between two teenagers — who have been identified and contacted — and two other individuals who fled the park in a black sedan after the shooting.

Daleway Park is located at 19015 64th Ave. W., in Lynnwood.

Since this is still an active homicide investigation, no further details are being released about the arrest at this time, police said.

Anyone who may have information about the April 4 shooting is asked to contact Detective Jackie Arnett at 425-670-5669. You can also leave tips at Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound (1-800-222-8477).