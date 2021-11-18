Suspect arrested in connection with multiple Lynnwood burglaries

A Seattle man has been arrested in connection with two Lynnwood burglaries that occurred in October at a restaurant and tattoo parlor.

The 29-year-old suspect allegedly committed two thefts last month. The first occurred on Oct. 6 at Little Caesar’s Pizza — located at 7600 196th St. SW — during which police said he posed as a store employee when a vendor arrived. The second incident occurred on Oct. 14 at Deep Roots Tattoo and Piercing near Alderwood Mall, where the suspect reportedly stole custom jewelry valued at more than $200,000. In both instances, police said he broke a window to gain entry to the businesses.

The suspect was arrested last month by the Seattle Police Department during a traffic stop. During the stop, Seattle police determined the vehicle he was driving was stolen. In Lynnwood, he is is facing multiple burglary charges. The man also had warrants out of Edmonds, Snohomish County and Seattle. He is being held in King County Jail.

–By Cody Sexton