Suspect at large after exchanging gunfire with police outside Lynnwood Pick-n-Pull

Lynnwood police are looking for a suspect driving a black Jaguar who reportedly fired at a police officer while climbing over a fence at the Lynnwood Pick-n-Pull wrecking yard on Highway 99 around noon Tuesday. A police sergeant returned fire and the suspect fled, but there were no known injuries to those involved in the incident, police said.

The incident began when a Lynnwood patrol officer identified a vehicle associated with a man who had felony warrants for attempted second-degree murder and a Department of Corrections escape warrant for second-degree assault.

The suspect, described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall with a medium build, was last seen driving a black Jaguar displaying a dealer’s temporary license plate.

According to police, the vehicle was parked in front of the Pick-n-Pull at 18306 Highway 99 in Lynnwood. The officer requested assistance to check the premises for the suspect, and several officers located him inside the Pick and Pull wrecking yard and attempted to detain him.

“Initial reports are that the suspect pulled out a handgun and put it to the head of a female he arrived with,” Lynnwood police spokesperson Commander Joe Dickinson said. “Officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect, who then fled toward the main parking lot where his vehicle was parked.”

According to police, a witness reported that as the suspect was climbing the fence, he fired at least one round and then a Lynnwood police sergeant returned fire. “The suspect made it to his vehicle, drove over the curbing, and fled the scene,” Dickinson said. Another patrol unit initiated a brief pursuit but was unable to maintain visual contact, he added. A witness later reported a similar vehicle in the area but did not immediately alert authorities.

Lynnwood police detectives are investigating. Neither the vehicle nor suspect have been located. If you see the suspect, call 911 and do not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous, police said.