Suspect captured following Monday morning shooting at 164th SW

This story was updated at 6:10 p.m. on May 16 to include new information regarding the case.

The Snohomish County Sherriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of shooting another man around 11:40 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of 164th Street Southwest near Martha Lake.

According to sheriff’s office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe, the 22-year-old victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center. He is expected to survive.

A short pursuit ensued before the suspect subsequently fled on foot. A containment area was set up and sheriff’s office K-9 Knox and his handler found the 36-year-old man hiding behind a residence near McCollum Park. The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

The two parties are believed to know each other, but the motive for the shooting has not yet been determined, O’Keefe said.