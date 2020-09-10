Suspect in Lynnwood shots-fired incident dies in car crash after police pursuit

A man died in a car crash early Thursday morning after he and another suspect led police on a high-speed chase following a shooting in unincorporated Lynnwood, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

At 12:45 a.m., deputies responded to reports of 15-20 shots fired at an apartment complex in the 14800 block of Admiralty Way. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities saw the suspect vehicle fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed and attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the 13900 block of Ash Way.

The pursuit continued to 164th Street Southwest and onto Interstate 5 southbound before the suspect vehicle reportedly exited the freeway from Northeast 145th Street, in Shoreline. The vehicle was reportedly going 90 miles per hour in the oncoming traffic lane, causing deputies to terminate the pursuit.

Shortly after, the suspect vehicle crashed near 36th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 145th Street, in Lake Forest Park. One suspect, an adult male, was reported dead at the scene. The second suspect fled on foot. Authorities searched the area with police dogs, but were unsuccessful in locating the second suspect.

A records check on the suspect vehicle reportedly came back as stolen.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office major crimes unit (MCU) reported finding evidence of at least 40 shots fired and several bullets striking the apartment complex. It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting, but deputies said a second vehicle may have been involved in the shooting.

Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) detectives are investigating the incident and the roadway between 148th Street Southwest between Admiralty Way and 35th Street Southwest is closed while detectives investigate.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner is working to determine the deceased man’s identity as well as cause and manner of death.