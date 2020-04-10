Suspect in Wednesday pedestrian hit-and-run identified as City of Lynnwood employee

The suspect in a hit-and-run collision that left a female pedestrian with “life-threatening” injuries Wednesday evening has been identified as an off-duty City of Lynnwood employee.

Lynnwood officials were notified Thursday morning that a 34-year-old man accused of driving under the influence and striking a female jogger in the 3100 block of Larch Way in unincorporated Lynnwood was a probationary employee of the city’s Public Works Department, said city spokesperson Julie Moore.

Additionally, Moore said the man was driving a city-owned vehicle at the time of the incident. He has since been fired by the city, she added.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, the driver initially fled the scene before calling 911, saying he believed he struck something while driving. Deputies responded to his location and took him into custody.

The victim — a 34-year-old Lynnwood resident — was transported to Harborview Medical Center for her injuries.

“Our hearts ache for the victim of this tragic incident,” said Mayor Nicola Smith. “We continue to hold her in our thoughts and prayers.”

–By Cody Sexton