Suspect responsible for $450,000 in robbery, organized retail theft arrested

A King County woman was arrested Thursday for robbery and organized retail theft totaling approximately $450,000 in damages and lost merchandise from various Ulta stores across Oregon and Washington, Lynnwood police said.

Lynnwood police spokesperson Maren McKay stated the 26-year old suspect and her accomplices employed violence and intimidation tactics during these incidents while damaging glass, destroying fixtures and threatening staff and customers with bear spray. While no one was injured, investigators characterized her chaotic actions as a serious threat to retailers and to the public.

After her Dec. 28 arrest, the woman was booked into the Snohomish County Jail. The Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force and Lynnwood police anticipate more arrests in connection with this string of robberies in the near future.