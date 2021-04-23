Suspect who shot two in Mountlake Terrace still at large

Mountlake Terrace police are still looking for the suspect who shot two Mountlake Terrace men at the Taluswood Apartments earlier this week.

According to Commander Pat Lowe, the male suspect — who shot two of his roommates around 11:30 p.m. April 18 — has not been found. One of the two shooting victims has been released from the hospital “and is expected to be fine,” while the second victim remains in critical condition at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, Lowe said.

The suspect was staying at the apartments, located in the 4300 block of 236th Street Southwest in the Mountlake Terrace, with several other adult males, and began shooting at the roommates, striking two of them.

The suspect fled following the shooting, and two K-9 teams were unsuccessful in finding him.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact Commander Pat Lowe at 425-744-6242 or PLowe@mltwa.gov.