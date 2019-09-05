Suspected car thief in custody after Olympic View Drive-area drone and K9 pursuit

1 of 2

A 23-year-old Camano Island man suspected of car theft was taken into custody by Edmonds police after he attempted to elude officers who confronted him Thursday morning on Olympic View Drive.

According to Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure, shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday police were alerted to a suspicious vehicle occupied by a shirtless man parked near 85th Place and Olympic View Drive.

Approximately 10 minutes later, Edmonds police officers arrived to investigate, and determined that the vehicle was stolen. The suspect was in the vehicle at the time, and when confronted by the officers he sped off in an apparent attempt to elude them. After a short chase, the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled into the neighborhood, McClure said.

Lynnwood police and Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called in to assist in pursuing the suspect, and both K9 and drone units were deployed

At 11:32 a.m. the drone located the suspect walking on the railroad tracks just west of Olympic View Drive, and he was taken into custody at 11:40 a.m.

According to McClure, the man will be transferred and booked into the Snohomish County jail Thursday on multiple charges. While there is no official word yet on what these charges will be, they will likely include possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude police.

— By Larry Vogel