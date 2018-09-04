SWAT standoff in unincorporated Lynnwood Monday ends with two arrests

Two men were arrested Monday after a SWAT standoff in unincorporated Lynnwood.

According to Courtney O’Keefe, spokeswoman for the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, a Region 1 SWAT team responded to the 14700 block of Manor Way just after 6 a.m. Monday.

About an hour earlier, Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the residence and asked everyone to come out. Several adults exited the residence, but a 29-year-old Camano Island man who had a warrant for first-degree assault remained inside.

SWAT responded to the residence and tried to communicate with the suspect, O’Keefe said.

“After several hours and continuous unsuccessful efforts to communicate with the suspect, the SWAT robot was deployed into the residence,” she said. “The suspect immediately exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.”

He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for his warrant.

A second, 27-year-old subject was also arrested for an active felony warrant. He had exited the residence when deputies initially arrived.