SWAT team arrests Lynnwood burglary suspect Sunday morning

The North Sound Metro SWAT team assisted Lynnwood police in arresting a burglary suspect who barricaded himself inside a Lynnwood pawn shop in the 19800 block of Highway 99 early Sunday morning.

At 3:10 a.m., police responded to a burglary alarm at the Jerry’s Jewelry and Loans and ultimately determined that entry had been made into the business. “Police entered the building to search it and could hear a suspect moving around upstairs,” said Lynnwood police spokesperson Commander Patrick Fagan. “After surrounding the building and calling out to the suspect, he responded by breaking out a window and then barricading it.”

The business owners confirmed that various firearms were accessible within the business, so the North Sound Metro SWAT team was requested and deployed to the scene.

“Numerous attempts were made to talk with the suspect, but he would not engage,” Fagan said, adding that repeated attempts directing him to give up were broadcast to no avail. After more than three hours of attempted negotiation, the SWAT team deployed chemical irritants into the building in an effort to drive the suspect out.

The suspect finally exited from an upstairs window and was taken into custody without injury at approximately 8 a.m. The suspect was treated for chemical exposure and will be booked on felony charges, Fagan said.

Highway 99 was closed in both directions between 196th and 200th Streets Southwest, reopening just before 9 a.m.