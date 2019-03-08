Swedish Edmonds earns nuclear cardiology reaccreditation

Swedish Edmonds has been granted a three-year term of accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) in Nuclear Cardiology, the hospital announced Friday.

“Nuclear Cardiology re-accreditation demonstrates our culture of a positive practice environment and excellent care is raising the bar in Snohomish County,” said Swedish Edmonds Chief Operating Officer Sarah Zabel.

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in the United States. On average, one American dies every 39 seconds from disorders of the heart and blood vessels, which can be prevented with early detection through the use of nuclear cardiology procedures performed within hospitals, outpatient centers and physician offices.

Swedish Edmonds Chief Nursing Officer Jean Doerge says earning the accreditation means staying on the cutting edge of treatment, “It was not too long ago that physicians had to rely on the stethoscope and the simple EKG of electrocardiogram for cardiac diagnostics,” she said. “Technological developments in cardiovascular imaging modalities now reveal intricate details of various cardiac structures and physiology.”

Accreditation by the IAC indicates that Swedish-Edmonds Cardiovascular Diagnostic Imaging Center Nuclear Cardiology has undergone an intensive application and review process and is found to be in compliance with the published standards. As a result, the hospital has demonstrated a commitment to quality patient care in nuclear cardiology.

“Certification by the IAC is a rigorous process,” said cardiologist Dr. Louis Blake-Inada. “We are proud to say that we maintain the relationship we have had with the IAC for almost 20 years. In fact, we were the first site in Washington State to be accredited.”