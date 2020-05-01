Swedish Edmonds Family Birth Center and NICU to reopen May 6

Swedish Edmonds will reopen its Edmonds Family Birth Center and NICU next Wednesday, May 6.

The Swedish hospital system said March 21 it would be closing its Edmonds Birth Center on March 26, to so the birth center space could be used for patients with COVID-19.

The center is now reopening because “our region is making significant progress in the fight against COVID-19,” according to a hospital announcement. “That progress is allowing Swedish to begin taking safe, responsible steps to gradually resume operations that have been paused. “

Patients scheduled to give birth between now and May 5 will still be directed to Everett’s Providence Pavilion for Women and Children. Those scheduled to give birth on or after May 6 will go to Edmonds Family Birth Center.

“We are contacting all patients directly about their individual care needs and remain committed to providing a safe birth experience for our patients,” the hospital system said.