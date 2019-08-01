Swedish Edmonds nurse to speak at Seattle health care town hall

Edmonds resident and award-winning Swedish Edmonds nurse Stefan Torres will be a panelist at the Future of Nursing 2030 Seattle Town Hall, set for Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the University of Washington’s Kane Hall.

“Our city’s theme is ‘High Tech to High Touch,’ so I’ll be discussing and proposing recommendations to the committee based on what I do, how I do it, and how it’s effective in tackling issues like health inequities and other challenges health care is facing,” said Torres, who is one of nine panelists and the only staff nurse participating in the event.

The National Academy of Medicine, the event sponsor, is working on a study called “Future of Nursing 2020-2030.” Other town halls were also held in Chicago and Philadelphia. The town hall is free to attend or you can also watch a live web broadcast. Registration for either option is at https://nam.edu/event/future-of-nursing-2030-seattle-town-hall/

Torres runs Nurse Weekly, an educational video channel available for worldwide viewing on Facebook and YouTube, which includes this video he produced August 2018 on the benefits of breastfeeding. Expect to see more content from Torres on that topic starting Aug. 1, with the start of Breastfeeding Awareness Month.

“I’ll be having lots of videos and interactive posts on my Facebook page to engage with throughout the month,” Torres said.