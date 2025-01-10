Swedish Edmonds Project SEARCH accepting applications

Swedish Edmonds Project SEARCH is a competency-based program that helps prepare students with learning diﬀerences for paid community employment after they leave the Edmonds School District. The program is now accepting applications for the next 2025-2026 school year.

The goal of the Swedish Edmonds Project SEARCH program is for all its students to obtain integrated, competitive, year-round paid employment. As part of the program, students will participate in internships throughout the community, helping them learn complex, systematic skill sets that are conducive to inclusive employment.

The program is a collaborative eﬀort between the Washington State Department of Vocational Rehabilitation, the Washington State Developmental Disabilities Administration, Snohomish County, Work Opportunities (the Community Vocational Rehabilitation Partner), Swedish Hospital and the Edmonds School District.

Learn more on the Swedish Edmonds Project SEARCH website or email hammond@edmonds.wednet.edu.