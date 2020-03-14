Swedish temporarily stops elective surgeries, announces new visitor policies

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Swedish Medical Center has announced some new protocols for visitors and also stated it is temporarily stopping elective inpatient and outpatient surgeries for non-life threatening and non-urgent care at all its campuses, including Edmonds.

As of March 12, all routine visiting has been suspended at the hospital campuses until further notice. Additionally, visitors will not be allowed for patients under evaluation for COVID-19 or who have tested positive. “Until COVID-19 no longer poses a public health threat, all patients and visitors will be screened,” Swedish said.

The decision to postpone elective surgeries “is directly related to our effort s to effectively respond to COVID-19 care and prevention,” the medical center announcement said. “Our care teams are working with patients to reschedule elective surgeries. Swedish patients who currently have elective surgeries scheduled will be contacted to reschedule their procedures.”

There are exceptions to the visitors policy, and those are outlined here.

For more COVID-19 information, visit the Swedish website.