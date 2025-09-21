Swifties unite: There is a Taylor Takeover coming to downtown Edmonds Oct. 3

Taylor Swift’s new album, Life of a Showgirl, releases on Friday, Oct. 3 and downtown Edmonds businesses are working together to provide the ultimate Taylor Takeover celebration for all Swifties.

Visitors can find participating businesses across downtown by looking for the orange balloons, or visiting the Taylor Takeover event page . Activities are scheduled all day and are free to attend.

The official record release party for the event will be held at Musicology Co, Edmonds’ woman-owned record store, located at 420 5th Ave. S. The store will open early at 10 a.m. and will have activities for all ages, including bracelet making, listening to Taylor Swift albums and shopping for Taylor-associated merchandise. For the entire day, a percentage of all sales at Musicology Co will be donated to Women in Vinyl, an organization dedicated to supporting women and under-represented individuals in the vinyl industry.

Sunlight Gallery , located at 102 5th Ave. N., will be offering fun Swiftie-themed photo ops along with Polaroids available for purchase. All proceeds from the Polaroids will directly benefit Madrona Children’s Theater, supporting creativity and the next generation of performers.

Other retail businesses across downtown are participating with special Taylor Swift activities, celebrations and merchandise, including:

Edmonds restaurants are getting involved as well. Vinbero will be offering special mocktails and cocktails and Kelnero (21+) will have a featured Taylor cocktail.

Edmonds’ newest wine destination, Vertical Wine Collective, will be hosting an evening of music, wine and community. They will be offering exclusive boxed wines and a space filled with fan energy, custom playlists and a vibe as theatrical and bold as the album itself.

Look for the orange balloons located around town to fully experience all the Taylor activities. Any Edmonds businesses that would like to be involved can contact rachel@musicologyco.com.