Swing shift to begin as soon as Feb. 24 at Lynnwood Transit Center staging yard

As early as Monday, Feb. 24, Sound Transits contractor will begin a swing shift at the Lynnwood Transit Center staging yard. The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete this work.

The work is expected to last from 3 p.m. to midnight Monday-Friday, and continue until Friday, March 27.

Work will consist of running cranes, forklifts and trucking to receive rebar deliveries, tie rebar cages and load out rebar cages on trucks.

To learn more, contact Outreach Specialist Rhonda Dixon at lynnwoodlink@soundtransit.org or 206-398-5300. The after-hours construction hotline is 888-298-2395.