T-E-A-M: Lynnwood HS Cheer needs your help for trip to nationals

For the first time, Lynnwood High School’s cheer squad will compete in USA Nationals, and the team has a launched a fundraiser to help pay for the trip.

The cost to send each cheer athlete to nationals — set for Feb. 20-25 in Anaheim, Calif. — is about $1,000.

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has partnered with Lynnwood Cheer to match each donation, up to $2,000. The Lynnwood High School Booster Club has also donated $1,000 to the effort.

Donations can be made online or via check. Checks can be dropped off at the Foundation office — co-located at the Edmonds School District office, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood — or mailed to:

Foundation for ESD

PO Box 390

Lynnwood, WA 98046

Make checks out to “The Foundation for ESD” and put “LHS Cheer” in the memo line.

“We cannot express how grateful we are for your support. We hope to make our community proud when we hit the big blue mat in February!” Cheer Coach Amber Torres said.