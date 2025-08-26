Taekwondo Grand Master Cho enters the fight for Lynnwood council 

Ki Seung Cho – also known as Grand Master Cho – kicked off his campaign for Position 2 on the Lynnwood City Council Saturday, surrounded by friends, family, local politicians and supporters gathered in the taekwondo school he owns and operates.

Cho is running against Isabel Mata for the seat held by Patrick Decker, who endorsed Cho. Decker chose not to seek reelection, instead opting to run for a seat on the Snohomish County Charter Review Commission. At the time of reporting, Cho has outpaced his opponent in donations, raising $18,053 compared to Mata’s $9,208.

Before moving to Lynnwood from South Korea, Cho served in the South Korean army. He then attended Songwon University and Chosun University in South Korea, later earning a master’s degree. Upon graduation, he moved to Arkansas to train under a taekwondo grand master. After moving to Lynnwood, he earned grand master status and opened his own school in 2005.

In 2022, Cho received his ninth-degree black belt from Kukkiwon, headquarters of World Taekwondo in Seoul, South Korea – an impressive achievement attained by a small number of martial artists. Outside of teaching taekwondo, he spends time with his wife and three children and volunteers for local Korean organizations and his church.

Cho centered his campaign on three values: Community safety, strengthening small businesses and to “project the future, plan for tomorrow,” according to his campaign website.

“Lynnwood is not the same as it once was, and our youth need us more than ever,” he said at his kickoff party.

To boost public safety, he plans to encourage partnerships with law enforcement and invest in addiction recovery and mental health services for residents and first responders. He also wants to “promote community policing and culturally responsive training to ensure everyone feels safe – no matter who they are or where they live.” Cho said he intends to support violence prevention education and youth programs and believes in giving “real resources as well as fair oversight to our police.”

Cho said he’d like to help small businesses by “streamlining permitting and [reducing] red tape,” and prioritize long-term financial planning.

To “protect the future” and “plan for tomorrow,” Cho wants to encourage sustainable development and affordable housing near the Lynnwood light rail station. In addition, he said he hopes that Lynnwood will become a more “walkable and friendly” place.

As a small business owner, Cho says he knows how to balance a budget. If elected, he said he will bring this knowledge to the council to ensure every dollar is spent on “real community needs.”

Speaking at the campaign event was Lakehaven Water and Sewer District Commissioner Len Englund, who endorsed Cho.

“I think Master Cho will probably make every decision as if he’s opening up his own wallet and taking out dollars to spend,” Englund said.

Snohomish County Public Utilities District Commissioner and former Lynnwood City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby also gave Cho her endorsement She said Cho played a role in establishing Damyang, South Korea as Lynnwood’s sister city.

“Our Korean community is the second largest in Lynnwood, and it’s an essential part of who we are,” Altamirano-Crosby said Saturday. “Master Cho not only represents this community with pride, but he also has built lasting relationships across school groups and generations.

“Master Cho has guided generations of youth,” she continued, “teaching… values like respect, perseverance and community spirit. That lifelong commitment to empowering youth and young people is the kind of leadership our city needs.”

Cho has also been endorsed by local politicians including Mukilteo City Councilmember Jason Moon, Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring and former Lynnwood City Councilmember Shannon Sessions.

“I love this city,” Cho said. “I have had the honor of serving thousands of families in this very building. …With your help and support we can make our city safe, stronger and better prepared for the future. Together we can protect what matters and build what’s next, and that’s the next 30 years that will give us a Lynnwood we can proudly call home.”

General Election Day in Snohomish County is Nov. 4.

