Take a selfie with ‘Love’ sculpture and win cookies

The Lynnwood Convention Center is hosting a monthly selfie contest with the city’s new “I Love Lynnwood” sculpture — and this month’s prize is a $50 gift certificate to Crumbl Cookies.

Just snap a picture of yourself with the sculpture located outside the convention center and submit to win this month’s sweet prize. You have until June 30 to enter.

How to enter and official rules can be found here: ilovelynnwood.com/share-the-love