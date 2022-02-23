Sponsor spotlight: Take the chill off with a meal from Scotty’s Food Truck, open Friday and Saturday this week

Chilly temperatures call for a steaming bowl of clam chowder from Scotty’s Food Truck. This week, Chef Scotty will be open Friday and Saturday only (closed Thursday) in his usual location in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Friday & Saturday (this week)
3:30-7:30 p.m.
