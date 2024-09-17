Take the Insects of Washington Challenge starting Sept. 20

The Washington State Department of Agriculture is asking Washington residents to help record insects this fall. Document the different species of insects you see. Help showcase how diverse Washington state is by making as many observations of as many insects as possible during the Insects of Washington Challenge: Fall 2024 from Sept. 20-Oct. 14 on iNaturalist.

Using iNaturalist, you can keep track of the organisms that you find, interact with other naturalists, and get identification help from experts. It’s as easy as downloading the app (or going to the website), joining Insects of Washington Project, snapping photos of insects, and uploading them. Bring your curiosity and become a citizen scientist collecting as many pictures as possible of insects in Washington. Start exploring by searching trees, light fixtures, bricks, stones, fences, grills, outdoor items, firewood, potted plants, recreational equipment and vehicles.

Learn more about the Insects of Washington Challenge on iNaturalist or Eventbrite.

Orientation webinars

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) will hold two educational webinars, one for groups and one for individuals.

Orientation for educators and group leaders Sept. 18, 4-5 p.m.

The Department of Agriculture is looking for educators, land managers, gardeners and other group leaders to help engage residents to participate in our Insects of Washington Challenge: Fall 2024.

Join WSDA during a webinar to learn how you can help lead participation in this challenge. You will learn how to use the iNaturalist app to upload and explore observations. We will also discuss creative ideas for motivating and leading others to participate in this event.

Registration is required, register for this webinar online.

Orientation for individuals and families Sept. 18, 6-7 p.m.

This session is for individuals and families. Learn how to use the iNaturalist app to upload and explore observations in your backyard, local park, or other places in Washington during this Challenge.