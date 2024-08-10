Taking in Taste Edmonds on day one

Tim Turner jams on his electric on guitar to the delight of the crowd.
Jennifer and Mike Young make Taste Edmonds an annual event.
Kenmore resident Diane Gillian, right, and friend Scott Fosse of Snohomish compete in a game of cornhole.
Chef Jose Garsón, a Lynnwood resident and owner of Capitol Hill business Garzón Latinx Street Food, demonstrates how he flips the vegetarian soba noodles as Stefanie Garzón watches with amusement.
Chris Mazerolle, formerly of Edmonds, takes a whack at the axe throw. The axe throw is free for five throws, although tips are appreciated.
Kai Hoppe of Edmonds is all smiles at getting an extra chance to slide before he has to leave the Taste.
Edmonds resident Ashton squirms through the obstacle course, showing off his agility.
Josh and Marie Cubbin smile as they sign up for Smith Brothers home delivery.
Shelby, Ashley, Patrick and Matt along with baby Addison kicking back in the carriage arrive in time for the next band to play on stage.
Nina Odell is having a fun time working the beer garden.
Mother and daughter Sharon and Molly enjoy a local beer on a sunny Friday evening. “Cheers to the weekend!” said Molly.
Mason, Emily, mom April and Carter all try their hand at the Art Spark creativity booth.
Marcos with Tacos el Yoyo carving the pork for tacos el pastor being served at their food truck this weekend.
Cousins Selin Balikci, Ebru Balikci and Sara Sen enjoying the Revive Smoothie bowl.

Edmonds made its debut at the renovated Civic Playfield in downtown Edmonds Friday afternoon, with food, live music, kid-friendly activities and sunshine.

It’s the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce’s largest annual fundraising event of the year, with proceeds from ticket sales supporting the production of  free city events like An Edmonds Kind of 4th, the Edmonds Classic Car & Motorcycle Show, Halloween Trick-or-Treating and the Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Taste Edmonds continues Saturday and Sunday at Civic Playfield. Learn more here.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

