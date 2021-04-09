Taking Shape: Avalon Alderwood brings housing to the Lynnwood mall

Publisher’s note: This is the second of our regular updates on future Lynnwood housing, mixed-use and commercial developments. This series will also include updates on citywide transportation improvements.

Living at mall will soon be a reality for Lynnwood residents as crews erect multifamily housing around Alderwood Mall.

Avalon Alderwood is a mixed-use development that is part of the mall’s expansion project on the site of the former Sears building. The development AvalonBay Communities include two, six-story multi-family apartment buildings with a total of 328 residential units and 65,000 square feet of retail on the ground floor.

Construction was briefly paused for a couple of months last spring due to Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order, but Senior Development Manager Nick Nowotarski said crews are working to meet the 2022 deadline. As a result, the opening date for the project was pushed from mid 2021 to last 2021.

According to Nowotarski, the development’s south building will be the first to open. Crews are currently finishing the roof and installing the windows. Additionally, framing is almost complete for the north building. In the south building, 40,000 square feet of the retail space has been leased by Dave & Buster’s.

The development does not include any affordable housing, Nowotarski said.

–By Cody Sexton