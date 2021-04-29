Taking Shape: Kinect @ Lynnwood to open ahead of schedule

Publisher’s note: This is the third of our regular updates on future Lynnwood housing, mixed-use and commercial developments. This series will also include updates on citywide transportation improvements.

Aiming to blend convenience and connectivity, Kinect @ Lynnwood is set to be the next development in Lynnwood’s City Center district.

Located near Sound Transit’s future Lynnwood Link light rail station, Kinect @ Lynnwood is a multifamily residential project proposed for 4100 Alderwood Blvd. (former location of Speed Trap Espresso and Hertz Car Rental). The project is being constructed by Bellevue-based American Property Development.

Though some developments experienced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vice President of Development David Sinnett said Kinect @ Lynnwood will be opening ahead of schedule, likely sometime in December.

“Our construction team did a great job getting ahead of supply chain issues and other obstacles that came up due to the pandemic,” he said.

Plans for the 1.6-acre site include a 239-unit residential building with seven floors — five stories of wood-frame construction and two lower floors of concrete podium. The $32 million development will also include a secure parking garage with 286 stalls.

According to Sinnett, residential units will have condo finishes with luxury vinyl tile (LVT) floors throughout the kitchen, bedrooms, living rooms and bathrooms. Other design features include tile backsplash, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, he added.

Kinect @ Lynnwood will also include several amenities like a gym, private yoga room, expansive third-floor patio with an outdoor theater, barbecue/fire pits, air-conditioned kitchen and a game room with billiards and shuffleboard.

The development is part of the City Center district, which falls in Lynnwood’s opportunity zone and offers business investors tax breaks on developments. Other opportunity zone developments — like Destinations Lynnwood (formerly SHAG) and the City Center apartments — offer affordable housing.

With 20% of its housing units (approximately 48) set to be listed at a reduced price, the development has been described by the Lynnwood City Council as a “moderate step” toward more affordable housing in the city. There will be a mix of studios and one- and two-bedroom units that will be offered at the reduced rates, Sinnett said.

The development has also experienced a few issues, most recently in February after a lift truck came into contact with a power line near the site in February and November 2020, when a wall collapsed on a construction worker, seriously injuring him.

