Taking Shape: More housing coming to Alderwood Mall, at former school district bus barn site

This is the seventh of our regular updates on future Lynnwood housing, mixed-use, commercial and city developments.

More housing is coming to Alderwood Mall, and it will be located on the site of the former Edmonds School District bus barn.

Construction is underway for Alexan Alderwood Apartments – a mixed-use development on the 9.1-acre site located at 2927 Alderwood Mall Blvd. The property previously housed the school district’s transportation center.

The project is being constructed by Trammell Crow Residential, a Lynnwood-based property management company, and will include 383 multi-family housing units on top of approximately 3,375 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Alexan Alderwood will include four buildings containing 54 studio apartments, 193 one-bedroom units, 118 apartments with two bedrooms and 18 with three bedrooms. The complex will also feature a clubhouse, a swimming pool, barbecue areas, kids’ play area, fitness area, rooftop lounge and terrace. The site will also have carports and 566 parking stalls.

Two of the buildings will be three stories and the other two will be five stories, and all will primarily be shades of gray with wood and dark gray accents. Retail space on the ground floor will feature large windows, dark brick and canopies.

In 2018, another developer proposed a mixed-use development with 240 housing units but the permits for the plans expired. Lynnwood Senior Planner Kristen Holdsworth said Trammell Crow’s plans include construction of taller buildings that are closer together to include more units.

“By clustering the building units together and having the building a little bit taller, they’re able to get more amenities as well,” she said.

Additionally, Holdsworth said the developers have negotiated with Sound Transit to allow pedestrian foot traffic through the site to access the future West Alderwood light rail station, which will be located near Alderwood Mall. The location of the future station is to be determined, but Holdsworth said pedestrians will be able to walk through the Alexan Alderwood property to reach the station instead of having to walk around 184th Street Southwest and up to 33rd Avenue West.

“We did have a condition in there that will allow access to the mall site,” she said. “We know light rail is going to be somewhere in that vicinity, but Sound Transit hasn’t finished their analysis (and) we don’t know where (the station) is going.”

Construction for Alexan Alderwood began in summer 2021 and is expected to be completed in 2023.

Cody Sexton