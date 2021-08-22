Taking Shape: Redeveloping South Lynnwood Neighborhood Park

Publisher’s note: This is the sixth of our regular updates on future Lynnwood housing, mixed-use, commercial and city developments. This series will also include updates on citywide transportation improvements.

Construction is underway at South Lynnwood Neighborhood Park, where crews have erected fencing, closing the park to the public until the end of the year,

Three months after breaking ground on the project, workers have have removed grass from the fields to resurface the park while making improvements to drainage and irrigation. Access to the park’s restroom and the Interurban Trail is also closed off during construction.

Recent work includes adding a new urban soccer field made of foam padding and artificial turf north of the park’s restroom. A new picnic shelter has also been installed.

Next, crews plan work to fill the natural grass field. Concrete and asphalt will also be poured to create pathways through the park. In addition, preparations are being made to install a climbing boulders and rock walls. Other planned improvements include expanding the playground and adding new equipment, relocating the basketball court and resurfacing the tennis court

On-street parking along the east side of 61st Avenue West (adjacent to the park) has been limited due to the ongoing construction.

The project will cost an estimated $2.7 million, with funding coming from the Washington Wildlife & Recreation Program, Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office, the Trust for Public Land/Kaiser Permanente, the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, the City of Lynnwood and the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

South Lynnwood Park is a 4.2-acre neighborhood park that opened in 1978. Redeveloping it is part of the city’s South Lynnwood Neighborhood Plan — an effort to address social inequality, including income and language barriers, in South Lynnwood. Looking to have the new park reflect the diverse surrounding community, the city conducted significant outreach efforts — before and during the COVID-19 pandemic — to gather feedback on what the park should look like.

Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Sarah Olson said the city is also hoping to involve the community in the park’s landscaping process.

“We’re hoping to have a landscaping party with the neighborhood in October-November,” she said.

Last November, the city commissioned Seattle artist Gabrielle Abbott to paint a mural on the back of the newly renovated park restroom building. The mural, titled “Grateful Steward,” was inspired by and depicts native plant and animal life that is considered sacred to local Indigenous tribes.

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton