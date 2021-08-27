Taking Shape: Updates on Sound Lynnwood Place Phase 2, Sound Transit light rail, Kinect @ Lynnwood

Publisher’s note: This is a recap of our regular updates on future Lynnwood housing, mixed-use, commercial and city developments. This series also includes updates on citywide transportation improvements.

As development in Lynnwood continues, construction crews have been working on several housing and transportation projects.

In February, Lynnwood Today began covering major developments across the city like the pending arrival of Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link light rail, widening 196th Street Southwest and Kinect @ Lynnwood, which will bring more affordable housing to the city.

Here’s an update on some of the project’s featured since introducing Taking Shape:

Lynnwood Place Phase 2

Lynnwood Place is a mixed-use project comprising dwelling units, retail, office and entertainment spaces, as well as a Home Depot on the southern portion of the former Lynnwood High School site. The project will connect via walkways to Alderwood Mall and to Costco, which was installed in Phase 1 of the project.

Plans for the 19.1-acre site include 18,000 square feet of commercial space and 500 apartment units offered at market value. Per an agreement with the Edmonds School District — which owns the property – developer Wakefield Properties LLC will pay $1.3 million annually for the space, which will go into the district’s capital projects fund.

The first mixed-use building of the project has 83 units and is on track to be available to prospective renters in November, said Wakefield Director of Construction Ed Babbitt. Stonework has also been completed on the outside of the two buildings, he said.

In addition, a new traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of 184th Street Southwest and a new, private street going through the property. The drive has been paved and is open to the public but there will be occasional work-related closures, Babbitt added.

East of the mixed-use development, a new Home Depot has been built, opening its doors Aug. 26. Initially, developers proposed adding roof-top parking to the development. However, the idea was scrapped due to cost and enough available surface parking.

Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link light rail

As Lynnwood positions itself as the next transit hub of South Snohomish County, Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link light rail continues to edge its way towards the city.

The 8.5-mile extension will bring light rail into Snohomish County, serving four stations — two in Shoreline, one in Mountlake Terrace and one in Lynnwood. Heading south from Lynnwood, riders will be able to get to downtown Seattle in 28 minutes. By 2026, it is projected the light rail extension will serve 47,000-55,000 daily riders. Service from Lynnwood is scheduled to start in 2024.

Sound Transit spokesperson John Gallagher said more than 75% of the girders have been installed and overall, the $2.9 billion project is more than one-third complete. The bulk of the work, Gallagher said, is not visible to the public.

Additionally, this week a portion of 44th Avenue West will be closed between 200th Street Southwest and 204th Street Southwest so light rail construction crews can pour concrete over for the light rail trackway across 44th Avenue West. Work will be conducted at night.

Scriber Creek Trail near the Lynnwood Transit Center has been closed for two reasons. Gallagher said the closure is due to the construction work being done nearby and plans to restore parts of the trail. According to Gallagher, Sound Transit will resurface the creek, making it a “much more pleasant trail to be walking on.” The area is expected to be closed until May 2022.

Kinect @ Lynnwood

Lynnwood’s designated regional growth City Center district is expanding as Kinect @ Lynnwood prepares to open its doors to prospective renters in November.

Aiming to blend convenience and connectivity, Kinect @ Lynnwood is a multifamily residential project proposed for 4100 Alderwood Blvd., located near Sound Transit’s future Lynnwood Link light rail station. Plans for the 1.6-acre site include a 239-unit residential building with seven floors — five stories of wood-frame construction and two lower floors of concrete podium. The $32 million development will also include a secure parking garage with 286 stalls.

With 20% of its housing units (approximately 48) set to be listed at a reduced price, the development has been described by the Lynnwood City Council as a “moderate step” toward more affordable housing in the city.

Vice President of Development David Sinnett said prospective residents will be able to move in by mid-November. According to Sinnett, preleasing tours are scheduled to begin Sept. 6 and the leasing office will be open by the end of September. Though crews will need to continue to work on lower levels of the complex, Sinnett said the upper levels will be ready for tenants.

“Once we actually start moving people in mid-November, all amenities will be complete and ready to go,” he said.

Crews are continuing to work on the frontage, resulting in a portion of Alderwood Mall Boulevard in front of the property to be closed off. Sinnett explained no new road work is being done and traffic cones have been placed in the right-hand lane to allow crews to work. According to Sinnett, most of the concrete for the development’s frontage has been poured, with more work being done next week.

–Story and photos Cody Sexton