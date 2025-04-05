Talks on annexation, property taxes and labor agreements scheduled for April 7 Lynnwood council meeting

The Lynnwood City Council is set to have some key discussions on development at its Monday meeting, including whether to collect property taxes in certain areas of the city to pay for future development. Additionally, talks of annexing the old Alderwood Middle School property and labor agreements are on Monday’s agenda.

If the state approves the city’s project plans, the council will have from May 12 to June 1 to decide whether to establish a tax increment area to pay for construction of the City Center project.

Passed into state law in 2021, tax increment funding allows local governments to pay for public infrastructure projects using property taxes generated as the assessed property value in a designated area increases.

The Edmonds School District is in the process of rebuilding the old Alderwood Middle School into an entirely new middle school, but the location is not within Lynnwood city limits. District leaders, according to city documents, would like Lynnwood to annex the property because of the city’s “efficiency of permitting and inspections” under the city’s development and business services department.

The council is scheduled to decide whether to annex the property at its April 14 meeting.

The council will also discuss whether to take further action to require Project Labor Agreements for all of the city’s capital projects. A Project Labor Agreement is a collective bargaining agreement between the owners of a construction site and local unions. It requires construction site owners to connect employees with local unions and abide by union workplace standards for the duration of the project, city documents say.

Every four years, state law requires cities to review their Commute Trip Reduction plans, aiming to decrease single-rider car commutes in the city. Notable updates to the plan include a partnership with Community Transit to encourage people to commute via public transit. According to city documents, other proposed changes aim to bring the city in line with goals outlined in the Comprehensive Plan, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions and offering parking options in neighborhoods and commercial areas that reduce vehicle trips.

A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for April 11, and the council is scheduled to vote on whether to approve the plan at the April 28 council meeting. A draft of the proposed updated plan can be found here.

City Planning Manager Karl Almgren will give the council another briefing on the creation of a Unified Development Code Monday, honing in on a potential housing action plan to be embedded in the code.

When completed, the UDC will consolidate the city’s zoning, planning and development codes into one place. This helps the city comply with state housing laws and streamlines the city’s organizational structure and development practices.

The council is also scheduled to discuss the possibility of selling the former “Precision Tune” property along 44th Street Southwest. Named for the auto shop that stood there for over 40 years, the city purchased the property in 2020 with the intent to use it in its 196th Street Improvement Project.

The city never ended up using the plot for the project, and an environmental study determined it would cost over $673,000 to clean up the property to make way for construction, city documents say. After Monday’s discussion, the council is set to vote April 14 on whether to approve the surplus and sale of the property.

Kresha Green, an applicant for the vacant non-resident position on the city’s Human Services Commission, is scheduled to be interviewed by the council Monday. Green is the regional director of housing services for YWCA Seattle and works at women’s shelters in Snohomish County. If confirmed by the council, Green would serve a three-year term.

