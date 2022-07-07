Taste Edmonds 2022 tickets now on sale

Tickets are on sale for 2022 Taste Edmonds, sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Aug. 19-21 in downtown Edmonds. The event features food trucks, vendors, children and family/children’s activities along with live music at Frances Anderson Playfield, 700 Main St.

Live music entertainment includes The Beatniks, The Little Lies (A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac), Queen Mother (A Queen Tribute), Motley 2 (LA’s Tribute to Motley Crew), Eden, The Davanos, Cloud Cover, One Love Bridge, Robbie Dee’s Tribute to Elvis, School of Rock Lynnwood and more. The event will also include beer and wine for those over 21 years of age. All-ages fun will include kids programming, bouncy houses and educational activities.

“We’re all excited to bring back one of the funnest weekends in Edmonds,” said Ryan Crowther, the incoming president and CEO of Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. “Not only does this event bring the community together in droves for a good time, it helps fund all the other large signature events and networking events that the Chamber provides.”

Last year, Taste Edmonds moved to Frances Anderson Playfield since its usual location, Civic Field, was under construction. With construction still underway, the event will return to Frances Anderson Playfield. With capacity set at 5,000 and attendees of all ages welcome — bringing significantly more people this year to the event — the chamber encourages the purchase of presale tickets. Kids ages 4 and under get in free.

This year’s event will also include the annual cornhole tournament, as well as other activities that will be announced in the coming weeks along with the live music schedule, food truck lineup and vendor list.