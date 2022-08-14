Taste Edmonds 2022: What you need to know

It’s almost time for the Taste Edmonds Festival, set for Friday-Sunday, Aug. 19-21, at Frances Anderson Center Playfield, 700 Main St. in downtown Edmonds. Organizers invite you to come for the food and stay for the tunes. This year’s food truck lineup boasts a delectable array of eats for the whole family.And the music lineup features a range of crowd-pleasing favorites, from The Beatniks to The Little Lies, the Pacific Northwest’s best new tribute to Fleetwood Mac.

Taste Edmonds 2022

Aug. 19-21

www.TasteEdmonds.com

All Ages • Live Music • Beer & Wine • Kid Activities

Vendors • Food Trucks • Cornhole Tournament

WHY: Aside from being the Edmonds most anticipated music and food festival, Taste Edmonds is a major fundraiser for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, allowing the Chamber to produce free community events throughout the year (An Edmonds Kind of 4th, Edmonds Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick or Treat, the Tree Lighting Ceremony). The chamber also donates thousands of dollars in Taste Edmonds proceeds annually to local non-profits, service groups and school clubs.

WHEN:

Friday, Aug. 19: Noon-9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20: Noon-9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 21: Noon-8 p.m.

WHERE:

Frances Anderson Playfield, 700 Main St., Edmonds

ALL AGES

With COVID vaccinations now approved for all children we feel it is safe to open the event to all-ages again in 2022. The entire space will be open to all ages, including the beer & wine garden. IDs will be checked with each alcoholic beverage purchase.

See below for a list of Kids Activities

TICKETS

To cover the cost of producing the event, including paying live bands & performers and activities for kids, the event is ticketed for ages 5-plus

Pre-sale online ticket prices (online ticket sales close at noon on Thursday Aug. 18)

1-day pass for ages 5-20 = $10

1-day pass for ages 21-plus = $15

Weekend (3-day) pass for ages 5-20 = $20

Weekend (3-day) pass for ages 21-plus = $30

Day-of-ticket prices (ticket sales open at gate from noon until end of event each day)

1-day pass for ages 5-20 = $10

1-day pass for ages 21-plus = $20

Weekend (3-day) pass for ages 5-20 = $20

Weekend (3-day) pass for ages 21-plus = $35

A separate ticket is NOT required for entry into Beer & Wine Garden or to view the music stage.

Everyone who pre-purchases a ticket online is automatically entered to win 2 round trip tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines flies.

*Tickets are available to purchase online before the event or at the entrance during the event. The Edmonds Chamber does not have a box office for purchasing tickets in-person before the event. Day-of ticket purchasers are not eligible for Alaska Air flight ticket prize.

MUSIC LINEUP

FRIDAY, Aug. 19

7:30-9 p.m. The Beatniks

5:30-7 p.m. Queen Mother (Queen Tribute)

4-5 p.m.Cloud Cover

Noon-4 p.m. DJ

SATURDAY, Aug. 20

7:30-9 p.m. The Little Lies (A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac)

5:30-7 p.m. Motley 2 (Motley Crüe Tribute)

3:30-5 p.m. One Love Bridge

2-3 p.m. School of Rock

Noon-2 p.m. DJ

SUNDAY, Aug. 21

6:30-8 p.m. EDEN

4:30-6 p.m. The Davanos

3-4 p.m. Brett Benton

1:30-2:30 p.m. Robbie Dee’s Tribute to Elvis

Noon-1:30 p.m. DJ

FOOD TRUCKS

The Cheese Pit – Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Flyin Taco – Street Tacos

The Food Atlas – Indian Street Food

JJFROYOGO – Frozen Yogurt

Kaleenka Piroshky – Eastern European – Ukranian

Moonshine BBQ – American BBQ

Seoul Bowl – Korean BBQ Bowls

Zieglers Bratwurst Haus – German Carnival Food

VENDORS

Over 30 vendors – including crafts, clothing, home goods/decor, and snacks/treats – will be set up on the field. Local favorites / Chamber members include The Crafty Bs, Pear Tree Consignment, and Midnight Cookie Co. Toys for Tots will also be present to collect toy donations.

Full vendor lineup at www.TasteEdmonds.com

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Register and more info at www.TasteEdmonds.com

$100 per two-person team

Prizes: $500 1st place; $250 2nd place; $100 3rd place

Deadline to register is Tuesday, Aug. 16

KID ACTIVITIES

Bouncy Houses (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Face Painting & Biodegradable Glitter Tattoos

Rock Solid science demos (Saturday and Sunday, noon-2:30)

Mermaid “Shellfies” with Mermaid Shannon

SHUTTLE BUS (see map)

Runs from Edmonds Woodway High School to Event Entrance

Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. starts at EWHS – 9:15 p.m. (last pickup at Taste)

Sunday: 11 a.m. starts at EWHS – 8:15 p.m. (last pickup at Taste)

Full shuttle schedule at www.TasteEdmonds.com

ACCESSIBILITY (see map)

Dedicated ADA parking is available near the entrance on Dayton Street

The event entrance and exits are ADA accessible and signage will be posted for ease of use.

Extra folding chairs reserved for ADA or elderly use will be available at the Info Booth.

EVENT RULES

All personal bags and blankets subject to check. Alcohol, drugs, and weapons will be confiscated.

The following items are NOT allowed into the event: