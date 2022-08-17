Taste Edmonds featured bands: The Little Lies, Queen Mother

This year’s Taste Edmonds — set to open Friday, Aug. 19 — brings back such crowd favorites as The Beatniks, One Love Bridge, The Davanos and Robbie Dee’s Tribute to Elvis. But Taste organizers are also excited to introduce some fresh bands to the lineup, including some newly formed groups that are already making a big splash in the Pacific Northwest:

Here are two of the six bands we’ll be featuring prior to opening day:

The Little Lies

The Little Lies, a Tribute to Fleetwood Mac, is comprised of Nik Singleton, Andrew Vait (SISTERS, Little Wins), Linzy Collins (Dream Patrol), Harry Wirth III (Hit Explosion), and Andy King (Reader, Spirit Award). They play renditions of the entire cannon one would expect to hear at a Fleetwood Mac concert, inspired by the band’s distinct artistic finesse and on-stage flair and style. This dynamic supergroup of accomplished Seattle-area musicians is an act you don’t want to miss.

Queen Mother

Hailing from Seattle, Queen Mother harnesses the Northwest’s best talent to bring Queen’s epic songs to life, including Under Pressure, We Are the Champions, Bohemian Rhapsody, and many more. With each show, they make the whole room a stage, hoping to draw out your inner “Freddie.”

And a reminder of the details:

Taste Edmonds 2022

Aug. 19-21

Frances Anderson Playfield, 700 Main St., Edmonds

www.TasteEdmonds.com

All Ages • Live Music • Beer & Wine • Kid Activities

Vendors • Food Trucks • Cornhole Tournament

WHY: Aside from being the Edmonds most anticipated music and food festival, Taste Edmonds is a major fundraiser for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, allowing the Chamber to produce free community events throughout the year (An Edmonds Kind of 4th, Edmonds Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick or Treat, the Tree Lighting Ceremony). The chamber also donates thousands of dollars in Taste Edmonds proceeds annually to local non-profits, service groups and school clubs.

WHEN:

Friday, Aug. 19: Noon-9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20: Noon-9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 21: Noon-8 p.m.

WHERE:

Frances Anderson Playfield, 700 Main St., Edmonds

ALL AGES

With COVID vaccinations now approved for all children we feel it is safe to open the event to all-ages again in 2022. The entire space will be open to all ages, including the beer & wine garden. IDs will be checked with each alcoholic beverage purchase.

TICKETS

Purchase tickets here

To cover the cost of producing the event, including paying live bands & performers and activities for kids, the event is ticketed for ages 5-plus

Pre-sale online ticket prices (online ticket sales close at noon on Thursday Aug. 18)

1-day pass for ages 5-20 = $10

1-day pass for ages 21-plus = $15

Weekend (3-day) pass for ages 5-20 = $20

Weekend (3-day) pass for ages 21-plus = $30

Day-of-ticket prices (ticket sales open at gate from noon until end of event each day)

1-day pass for ages 5-20 = $10

1-day pass for ages 21-plus = $20

Weekend (3-day) pass for ages 5-20 = $20

Weekend (3-day) pass for ages 21-plus = $35

A separate ticket is NOT required for entry into Beer & Wine Garden or to view the music stage.