Taste Edmonds shares food and music lineup for 2024 event

As Edmonds Chamber of Commerce prepares for the 43rd Taste Edmonds at the Civic Center Playfield on August 9-11, the food and music lineup for 2024 has been set, according to a news release.

In addition to the all-female AC/DC tribute band Hell’s Belles, 80’s new wave legends Nite Wave and Fleetwood Mac tribute The Little Lies, the weekend will include Queen Mother, Prom Date Mixtape, Laurel Canyon, Nikki and the Fast Times and more. For the full artist lineup, visit tasteedmonds.com.

Within 30 minutes of gates opening each day, the stage will be kicking off with a live performance, so get there early for a plethora of dancing and sing-along opportunities during all three days.

Due to the success of last year’s Featured Chef Tents, the Edmonds Chamber welcomes back Shubert Ho of FeedMe Hospitality Group, Ethan Stowell of Ethan Stowell Restaurants (and Edmond’s newest restaurant Victor Tavern) and Jose Garzón of Garzón Latinx Street Food and Capitol Hill’s buzzy new restaurant, Bad Chancla. New menu items from these featured chefs will be announced very soon.

In addition to Featured Chefs Tents, the event boasts an all-new food truck/tent lineup for all types of taste buds. This year’s vendors include:

• Pure Smoke NW, offering slow smoked barbeque plates or sandwiches and housemade sides

• Alaska Weathervane Scallops, a fan-favorite, offering fresh-caught, pan-seared Scallop dishes

• Kathmandu MoMoCha, offering handmade dumplings

• Langostino Sushi Burritos, serving up fusion seafood burritos, fried chicken sandwiches and more

• Tacos el Yo Yo, with authentic street tacos

• Revive Bowls, serving smoothies and smoothie bowls

Civic Center Playfield will also host several sweet treat booths and more, all listed on the Taste Edmonds website.

The Taste Edmonds Makers Market is back, and the team has partnered with Amanda Figler (AF Pottery) and Artisan Collective Market to bring an improved makers market featuring over 30 vendors. The Makers Market is also located at Civic Center Playfield but is outside of the ticketed event and free to attend.

Taste Edmonds tickets are on sale now. Festival hours: Friday, Aug 9, 2-10 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 10: noon-10 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 11, noon-8 p.m. For tickets, sponsors and more information, visit tasteedmonds.com.