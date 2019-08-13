Taste Edmonds this weekend: What you need to know

Coming this Friday-Sunday, Aug. 16-18: Taste Edmonds, with two live music stages, a 21+ Garden, free kids zone with eight bouncy houses, 100-plus vendors, and over 30 food trucks/tents.

Catch the robotics demonstration at the STEM tent, stop by the skate park to see a demonstration from Jet City Roller Derby, or participate in the cornhole tournament, complete with cash prizes and bragging rights.

Don’t worry about finding a place to park, either. A no-cost shuttle bus is available all weekend from Edmonds-Woodway High School, where there’s free parking. The bus runs every 15 minutes from the parking lot at 7600 212th St SW, Edmonds WA 98026

Taste Edmonds

Friday & Saturday, Aug. 16 and 17, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Civic Center Playfield (310 6th Ave. N., Edmonds)

$5 daily, 12 & under free. No entrance fee for the 21+ Garden, where there will be a 21-plus free Garden Yoga class at 11 a.m. Sunday, and free lawn games all weekend.

Two important reminders:

Bring cash. While most vendors will accept credit cards, entrance fees and beer/wine sales are cash only.

No pets are allowed inside festival grounds.

Learn more at tastedmonds.com.