Tatars of Washington State celebrate Sabantuy in the shade

Tatars of Washington State celebrated Sabantuy, a centuries-old summer festival, on June 8 at Lynnwood’s Lynndale Park with food, dancing and contests for the kids.

The event included performances by dancer Grace Emiko Noor Nakamura, the Anadolu Turkish Folk Dance Group, live music and comedy.

However, there was something special about this year’s Sabantuy. Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson issued a proclamation in honor of the centuries-old celebration of life, recognizing June 8, 2025, as Sabantuy in Washington state.

Once a pre-Christian and pre-Muslim harvest tradition, Sabantuy was preserved during the Soviet era in Russia and was allowed by the state, becoming a premier holiday. Today, it is celebrated by the Tatar diaspora worldwide, including Europe and Canada.

You can learn more about the Tatars of Washington State at their website.