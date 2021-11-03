Teachers of Color Foundation accepting applications for teaching scholarships

The Teachers of Color Foundation is now accepting applications for certificated teaching scholarships. The application period is open now and ends Nov. 30, 2021.

The foundation’s goal is to bring a culture of diversity to the Edmonds School District teaching faculty by recruiting, educating and retaining teachers to meet the needs of the district’s student population. The program is open to those who have worked for the Edmonds School District for at least one year, who self-identify as a person of color and can demonstrate financial need.

Teachers of Color scholarship benefits include:

Full scholarship

Support services and mentoring

Race and equity training

Emergency funding access

Professional development

Student teaching stipends

Visit the website for more information on requirements for applying: teachersofcolorfoundation.org/application-guide

The application is available online at teachersofcolorfoundation.org/application

Questions about the online application can be emailed to InfoTOCfoundation@gmail.com