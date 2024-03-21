TEDxEdmondsCollege seeks speakers on ‘Rethinking Resilience’ 

Edmonds College is seeking 12 speakers for its inaugural TEDxEdmondsCollege event on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at the Black Box Theatre.

The event’s theme will be “Rethinking Resilience,” and it will feature passionate speakers who believe in the power of collective action and community support to build resilience and inspire paradigm shifts in the conversation surrounding personal versus community resilience.

TEDxEdmondsCollege seeks to explore the intersection of community nonprofits, resilience, and diversity, equity, and inclusion through the innovative speaker series, the college said in a news release. “By showcasing nonprofit organizations and community leaders dedicated to dismantling racism and other forms of oppression, the college strives to foster a collective consciousness that champions inclusivity and empowers communities to support each other in the face of adversity,” the announcement said.

Edmonds invites the community to join this important conversation on reshaping the narrative around resilience. If you are passionate about redefining resilience through community action, you are invited to apply to be a speaker. TEDxEdmondsCollege will accept applications until 5 p.m. on April 5.