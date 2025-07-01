Tee up to win big, support local youth at ‘Par 4 Parks’ tournament July 18

Tee up for a good cause at the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce’s tropical-themed “Par 4 Parks” event July 18 to benefit the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation. Proceeds support local youth by funding scholarships, summer camps and recreation programs.

The event is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 18 at the Lynnwood Municipal Golf Course: 20200 68th Ave. W. The final day to register is Monday, July 14, or until the event is sold out.

The “aloha style” event will feature a scramble format tournament and hole-in-one contests, including a chance to win $1 million dollars at a hole-in-0ne shootout. Breakfast and lunch are included with each ticket and swag bags will be provided at each hole, according to the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce website.

Standard tickets cost $189 per player, with discounts available for seniors and groups of two and four.

Three raffles will be held to enter the big hole-in-one competitions, with one free ticket per golfer. If winners make the shot, they could win a brand-new Lexus, $100,000 or even the top million-dollar prize. Additionally, prizes will be awarded to individuals, teams or sponsors who dress the most “aloha,” Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Frank Percival said.

Sponsor opportunities are also available for businesses and individuals, ranging from $650 to $7,500. Sponsorships come with advertising opportunities and the funds help support the event and send local youth to summer camp. 100% of the sponsorship will be donated to the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation, aside from the cost of producing the swag bags.

Register or learn more about ticket pricing and sponsorship HERE.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.