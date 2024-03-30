Teen arrested after causing 3-way collision with stolen car

A 16-year-old boy was arrested by Lynnwood police Thursday afternoon after the stolen car he was driving crashed into two other vehicles at the corner of 176th Street Southwest and Highway 99.

According to police, officers located a stolen vehicle in the 17200 block of Highway 99 around 2 p.m. Thursday. Though police did not pursue the teen driver or activate their emergency lights, the boy spotted officers and fled.

The driver, from West Richland, Washington,, headed southbound on Highway 99 and collided with two other vehicles at the corner of 176th Street and Highway 99. There were no injuries in the crash.

The suspect fled on foot and was captured by officers shortly thereafter. After being evaluated at a hospital, he was booked into Denney Juvenile Justice Center and is facing charges of felony assault, attempts to elude police, possession of a stolen vehicle and residential burglary.