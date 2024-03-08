Teen arrested in Feb. 26 homicide investigation

A 17-year-old male was taken into custody March 6 in connection with a Feb. 26 homicide that occurred at Brio Condominiums in unincorporated Lynnwood. According to Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe, the juvenile was arrested in the 15600 block of 35th Avenue West and was booked into Denny Juvenile Justice Center for second-degree murder.

O’Keefe stated that during their investigation, detectives learned that the victim – a 30-year- old man – was living with the suspect for several months prior to the altercation.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the condominium unit just before midnight Feb. 26 after receiving reports of an assault with a weapon. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim deceased at the scene. No one else was inside the unit when deputies arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.