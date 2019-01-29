Teen shot during robbery attempt in Lynnwood Monday night

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male Monday night that occurred during a robbery attempt in the 3300 block of 204th Street Southwest in Lynnwood.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

During the investigation, detectives learned the victim had walked to the parking lot, where he was confronted by multiple males who attempted to rob him around 7 p.m. Monday. The suspects then fled the scene.

A K9 team responded to the area, but was unable to locate the suspects, the sheriff’s office said. Multiple shell casings were recovered in the parking lot.