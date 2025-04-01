Teen Talk: Protecting the environment a key priority for Gen Z

No return phone call? No response to a text? All of these are typical traits for Gen Z so don’t be offended, it’s nothing personal. My generation rarely calls anyone unless it’s a Facetime call with friends. That might sound strange unless you realize our entire lives have involved smartphones. Facetime, snapping or messaging on Instagram is how we connect. We’re also really good at mobilizing online. Many of us can’t vote yet, but this generation still feels empowered to speak up. One issue many teens care about is protecting the environment. This happens in big and small ways.

According to Spring Tide Research Institute, 13-year-olds are more likely to say “I don’t know” than to identify with specific political affiliations such as a Democrat or Republican, liberal or conservative. This suggests that their interest in protecting the environment is not politically motivated. The institute’s research goes on to say that “six in ten 13-year-olds worry about the effects of climate change at least sometimes,” Further, nearly half of those surveyed expect that their lives will turn out differently than their parents’ lives because of it. A large majority sees efforts to reduce the negative effects of climate change as good for society.

In different research to better understand environmental concerns, 4-H surveyed 1,500 teens from 13-19 years old. They found that “addressing climate change NOW is top of mind for 84% of teens.” The teens surveyed believe that waiting to act will be too late for future generations. What’s notable is that the vast majority of teens surveyed by 4-H said they would like to be part of a solution in addressing climate change.

This is a big deal. Over 80% of teens want to be a part of the solution. With young generations being aware of these issues, this increases the odds of change for a better future.

Meadowdale High School sophomore Maija Jinneman is a great example of an engaged local teen helping to protect our environment. Maija is the secretary of Meadowdale High School’s Eco-Club. Maija is passionate about the environment. From a young age she has loved to do things outdoors as well as seeing the beautiful nature around her home.

Maija’s volunteer work started in seventh grade when she began planting trees and helping out at Edmonds’ salmon hatchery. Her volunteer work continued as a camp counselor for Sound Salmon Solutions and being a part of the Edmonds Stream Team for salmon surveying and stream monitoring. Now an officer for her school’s Eco-Club, she said the group’s goal is to help their school community operate in ways that are better for the environment.

“I volunteer because it gives me the chance to help the environment and make a positive impact in my community,” Maija said. “Volunteering allows me to meet new people, work with others, and make a difference, which feels really rewarding.” She adds: “It’s a way for me to give back and contribute to causes that matter to me”.

Maija said her most meaningful volunteer work so far has been counting the returning salmon in Lund’s Gulch and Shell Creeks. “The data I collected helps improve salmon conservation efforts and shows the reality of the impact that humans have had,” she said. “It feels rewarding to contribute to a project that directly impacts the health of local ecosystems.”

For anyone else interested in protecting the environment, Maija recommends getting involved in volunteer work, such as participating in local clean-up events or helping with tree planting.

There are ways to help even if you are short of time. “Even if you are unable to go and volunteer there are still small changes you can make in your every-day life, such as reducing waste, recycling, and conserving energy,” she said.

Maija encourages everybody to help in some way because “every little effort adds up,” she added.

Amelie LaPorte-Manahan is grateful to live in Edmonds. She is a sophomore at Seattle Prep High School, where she is a part of the journalism club and Black Student Union. Amelie also plays varsity basketball and softball.