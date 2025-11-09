Teen Talk: Why Gen Z values thrifting

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

If you’ve even gone into a thrift store on the weekend, you’ve probably seen small groups of teens walking down the aisles. What once was considered “cheap,” with a negative connotation, is now a trendy or cool pastime. It’s like a treasure hunt, searching to find the best clothes at an affordable price. Thrifting is considered sustainable, unique and affordable. Gen Z are often characterized as idealistic. Thrifting shows that we are idealistic, but we’re also practical and resourceful.

Local Grammy Award-winning artist, Macklemore had a hit song called Thrift Shop, which helped to make thrifting more mainstream. Beyond influences of music, many teens head to social media to promote thrifting and it has taken off. A trend on social media platforms is to post “Outfit of The Day” (or OOTDs as teens call it) on social media. If you’re a teen and you use social media, you see lots of OOTDs every single day.

It’s sustainable. As mentioned in a prior Teen Talk article, Generation Z has an interest in protecting the environment. It’s a real value for most of us. Edmonds resident Ellie Alderson, 16, is a big fan of thrifting and believes that “it’s good for the earth.” She’s been thrifting for several years and believes thrifting is important as it reduces waste dumped into landfills. Lynnwood resident Davian Gnanarajah, 16, has been thrifting for three years. He says it’s important to thrift because “it reuses material that would be trash and litter our environment.” In both cases, it’s an intentional decision to make a difference.

It’s unique. Thrift stores have unique finds that you’ll never see anywhere else. They are great places to find cool clothing for teens at such an affordable price. Sometimes the items are handmade; other times they are old enough that they’ve come back in style.

Gnanarajah views thrifting is an opportunity to express one’s creativity, “I think teens do it as a cost-effective way to show their creativity and express themselves,” he said. Gnanarajah likes to get creative with the clothing he thrifts. “My favorite item I have thrifted is either G.H. Bass & Co. work wear jacket or my Carhartt double knees that I sewed together with another pair of Carhartt pants,” he said.

It’s affordable. Thrifting is also affordable, which is what draws many teens in. As Macklemore’s song implies, you can get a full outfit for $20. Shopping online or at a big box store, you’d likely get a single shirt for that price. Alderson says, “you can save $80 on jeans…you also don’t have to wait for shipping.”

Alderson not only buys clothes for herself, but she also resells them to make some extra cash. The clothes she thrifts are trendy, vintage and they often sell fast. Her favorite items that she has thrifted? “My vintage Carhartt Detroit jacket, and JNCO jeans,” she said.

Not only is thrifting a sustainable activity, but money is made from reselling items. Profits go directly to young entrepreneurs and social causes. Teens buy and sell their own clothes all the time on social media. It’s a great way to make money. As sad as this sounds, many girls will probably only wear their homecoming dress once or twice to a high school dance. However, when the dance is over, they often either lend it to a friend or sell it, keeping it out of a landfill. Both Alderson and Gnanarajah have sold clothing online and made money.

Teens aren’t the only ones cashing in. For teens who thrift at retail thrift stores, it’s reassuring to know that the stores donate a large portion of their profit to support good causes. For example, The Goodwill donates much of their profit to worker retraining while Bella’s Closet donates to charities that focus on caring for animals.

Time will tell if thrifting is a passing trend for Generation Z or it’s here to stay. But my friends will tell you that recycling clothes and accessories reduces what’s in landfills. It puts more money in their pockets. And finally, with every purchase they feel like they’re winning because they are supporting local organizations that care about pets and people!

There are a lot of thrift stores in Snohomish County. Alderson often goes to the Goodwill Outlet Bins along with other small, local thrift stores.

Here are some local favorites to check out:

Bella’s Voice in Lynnwood. Profits support local animal care.

Goodwill in in Lynnwood and Edmonds. Profits are directed toward worker retraining programs.

Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store. It’s not just for seniors!

If you shop at other thrift stores that you’d like to call out for interested readers, simply put a note in the comments section.